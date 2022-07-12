KPL Book Sale
The Kentland Public Library’s book sale is running through Oct. 31. Many fiction and non-fiction books are still available for adults, as well as audiobooks. Upstairs in the children’s department, there is a wide variety of fiction and picture books for preschoolers through young adults. For more information visit KPL’s website at www.kentland.lib.in.us or find us on facebook.
Keep on Reading!
Keep on reading as there is still time to meet your goals for the Kentland Library’s summer reading program “Oceans of Possibilities”. Summer reading ends July 18; reading logs and calendars can be turned in the week of July 18-22 at the main desk or upstairs in the children’s department. Grand prize drawings will be held the following week and winners will be notified by phone.
Kankakee Sands
Trevor Edmonson, Restoration Ecologist and Site Manager of Kankakee Sands, gave an informative presentation June 30 on the past, present, and future of the Kankakee Sands restoration project located in northern Newton County. Audience members learned about the history of the Great Kankakee Marsh and the damage done to the ecosystem during the 1800s. Present projects include the reintroduction of bison to the area and the revitalization of endangered wildlife and plant species in the area. Future plans include making the area more visitor accessible providing greater opportunities for bird watchers and other nature enthusiasts. Children were delighted with the hands-on artifacts of the presentation, especially the bison teeth which were large, smooth and flat for grass chewing.