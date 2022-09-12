It’s all too easy to overlook things, isn’t it? As we move so quickly from place to place, from task to task, we often miss the nuances and details that make life so interesting. In the fall, with goldenrods painting our Kankakee Sands prairies an amazing palette of sunshine, buttery yellow, and gold, it’s tempting just to say, “yep, that is pretty” and move on to other things, focusing our attention elsewhere.

But out there right now, from early September to mid-October, are 15 different species of goldenrods in bloom and one of the prettiest is aptly named, showy goldenrod (Solidago speciosa).

The Nature Conservancy’s Kankakee Sands is an 8,400-acre prairie and savanna habitat in Northwest Indiana, open every day of the year for public enjoyment. For more information about Kankakee Sands, visit www.nature.org/KankakeeSands or call the office at 219-285-2184.

