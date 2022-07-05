Summer Reading
Continues
The Kentland Library has passed the midway point for this year’s summer reading program: Oceans of Possibilities. And the possibilities so far this summer have been endless: from fun children’s programs to learning about Kankakee Sands. As the program winds down, there is a little over two weeks left to get those reading logs/calendars done. Summer reading ends July 18; reading logs and calendars can be turned in the week of July 18-22 at the main desk or upstairs in the children’s department. Grand prize drawings will be held the following week and winners will be notified by phone.
July Lego Club
Christmas is coming early this year to the Kentland Public Library. Join the library on Saturday, July 9, at 10 a.m. for Lego Club and Christmas in July. Club members will combine summer and winter fun in this month’s theme to celebrate the best parts of both seasons. Anything is possible: from surfboarding Santas to Christmas palm trees. Legos are provided and no registration is required. All ages are welcome; although preschoolers should be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call us at 219-474-5044.
Father’s Day Craft
Kentland Public Library’s Father’s Day craft featured two pop-up Father’s Day cards that kids could color and decorate with stickers. A large group of creative kids showed up to make the dads in their lives a handmade keepsake that is sure to be treasured for years to come. Crayons and scissors flew as everyone added their own individual touches to the cards with the help of staff and family members. After their cards were done, many kids played the Oceans of Possibilities mini-games, Feed the Shark and Gone Fishing, while waiting for the rest to finish. KPL would like to thank everyone who dropped by and helped make this summer program a “Super Dad” success.