A Sheldon man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the death of a teenager in 2019.
Iroquois County States Attorney James Devine said Circuit Court Judge Michael Sabol sentenced Arthur Jensen on May 15.
A Sheldon man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the death of a teenager in 2019.
Iroquois County States Attorney James Devine said Circuit Court Judge Michael Sabol sentenced Arthur Jensen on May 15.
He was convicted of the murder of a 17-year-old girl in Sheldon Aug. 5, 2019. Throughout the trial she was referred to by her initials A.B.
After a four-day trial from March 5-9, it took the jury an hour-and-a-half on March 9 to find Jensen guilty of two counts of first degree murder.
Devine said Jensen, now 53, will have to serve the entire sentence but is given three years of sentence credit that he has served in the Iroquois County Jail since he was arrested.
Assistant State’s Attorneys Michael Quinlan and Jennifer Mansberger represented the state in the trial. Jensen was represented by Lance Cagle and Samantha Dodds.
Devine said he was pleased with the sentencing, noting that the state had asked for 50 years. “The family afterwards were very relieved and glad that this process is done as far as the court process,” he said.
According to information from Devine’s office, Cagle had asked for a 30-year sentence during the hearing May 8. Sabol took the recommendations from both sides under advisement until the scheduled May 15 hearing when he rendered the 50-year sentence.
Devine said that the defense has filed an appeal, but no date has been set for that process.
