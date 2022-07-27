Woman found dead

REMINGTON — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of 24-year-old Patricia Conley that occurred during a domestic dispute call in Remington in the evening hours of Monday, July 25.

The Remington Deputy Marshal and a deputy from JCSD arrived at the scene at 8:46 p.m., CST, to find Conley on the floor. They noticed she had suffered fatal injuries inside the residence.

