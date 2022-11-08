Newton County- The Indiana State Police Lowell Post, in conjunction with the Newton County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, conducted a joint traffic enforcement initiative on Nov. 2 in Newton County.
The blitz was conducted because of complaints about overweight vehicles traveling through Newton County. Over a four-hour period, officers stopped 11 trucks. Of those 11, 7 of them were cited for overweight violations. This is significant as overweight vehicles cause unnecessary damage to Indiana roadways, and place added wear and pressure on the vehicle components. This can cause critical damage and component failure that could result in crashes and/or damage to other vehicles.