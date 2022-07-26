The Indiana Department of Transportation is announcing there will be overnight rolling lane closures on I-94 and I-65 for approximately three weeks beginning on or after Sunday, July 31 for pavement marking and crack sealing operations. These closures will take place in Lake, Jasper, Porter and LaPorte counties.

INDOT contractors will utilize slow moving maintenance vehicles to refurbish raised pavement markings on several sections of I-65 in Lake and Jasper Counties from mile marker 201 (near U.S. 24/Remington) north to 262 (north of I-94 near the Indiana Toll Road). Work will be conducted during the overnight hours of approximately 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. between Sunday, July 31 and Monday, August 8.

