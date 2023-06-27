Lafayette District —The Indiana State Police Lafayette District and other agencies across Indiana will be participating in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement mobilization to educate motorists about the dangers and consequences of impaired driving. From June 30 until July 8, officers will be increasing patrols to prevent tragedies previously seen around the July 4th holiday, according to information from Indiana State Police.

The extra high-visibility enforcement is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI).

