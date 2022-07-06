Benton County – At the request of the Benton County Sheriff's Department, detectives from the Indiana State Police Lafayette Post are conducting a death investigation in Ambia, according to information from state police.
A preliminary investigation indicates that on July 3, just before 9 p.m., Benton County Sheriff’s Department received a request for a welfare check at a residence on East Oak Street in Ambia. When deputies arrived at the residence, they located Edward Bagwell, 60, from Ambia, who was living at the residence. Upon further investigation, deputies located one person deceased inside the residence. Bagwell was taken into custody and later transported to Benton County Jail. Deputies requested the assistance of detectives from the Lafayette Post. Further investigation revealed that Bagwell attempted to improperly dispose the body, but the exact circumstances surrounding the death are still under investigation.
The name of the victim located at the residence is being withheld pending identification and notification to the next of kin.
Bagwell was arrested for a preliminary charge of Abuse of a Corpse – Level 6 Felony.
Detectives from the Lafayette Post were assisted on scene by troopers from the Lafayette Post, Indiana State Police CSI, Benton County Sheriff’s Department, and Benton County Coroner’s Office.