Indiana Department of Natural Resources is reminds hunters and anglers that all 2022 annual licenses are valid through March 31, 2023. The 2023 licenses go on sale in January. People may order theirs as soon as they can, according to information provided.
To ask about an online license system account, license-purchasing errors, or deer control permits, people may email INHuntFish@dnr.IN.gov or call 317-232-4082.
IDNR also reminds everyone that hunting and trapping seasons are ending soon.
Say goodbye to favorite hunting seasons closing at the end of January:
Deer Archery Season: Ended Jan. 1Deer Reduction Zone: Ends Jan. 31Turkey Fall Archery: Ended Jan. 1Raccoon & Opossum (hunting, trapping): Ends Jan. 31Gray & Fox Squirrel: Ends Jan. 31Quail (South of I-74): Ends Jan. 10Mink, Muskrat, & Long-tailed Weasel (hunting, trapping): Ends Jan. 31Red & Gray Fox (trapping): Ends Jan. 31Dove: Ended Jan. 2North Zone Duck: Ended Jan. 3Central Zone Duck: Ends Jan. 8South Zone Duck: Ends Jan. 22
IDNR officials give tips for cold fish
After practicing all the safety measures, check out IDNR guidelines for reeling in a great catch while ice fishing:
• For novice anglers, be sure to fish on a day that has mild weather temperatures, low wind, and a bit of sun.
• Target bluegill, as they’re plentiful this time of year.
• Use a light line and a small jig tipped with live bait for the best odds of catching fish.
• To attract largemouth bass, use flashy jigging baits or set tip-ups to cover more area.
• Both bluegill and bass can be typically found around vegetation. Fishing near the edge or above weeds can give you the best chance for success.
Lakes and many depth maps are on the Where to Fish Interactive Map.
IDNR also encourages people to report if they have seen any fish or wildlife showing odd behaviors or signs of disease. DNR encourages people to report them using the DNR reporting system. DNR is especially interested in incidents involving the death of five or more animals, recurring deaths of animals in the same location over a period of time, deer exhibiting signs that may indicate chronic wasting disease or epizootic hemorrhagic disease, or incidents involving threatened or endangered species.
DNR appreciates reports, as they help us track wildlife health over time and detect potential disease outbreaks in the state.