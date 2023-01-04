Indiana Department of Natural Resources is reminds hunters and anglers that all 2022 annual licenses are valid through March 31, 2023. The 2023 licenses go on sale in January. People may order theirs as soon as they can, according to information provided.

To ask about an online license system account, license-purchasing errors, or deer control permits, people may email INHuntFish@dnr.IN.gov or call 317-232-4082.

