The Sisters of Anarchy went to New Jersey, competed against groups from all over the world and came home with a top five finish.
The Dancepiration Dance Academy group from Watseka competed in the World Dance Championship at the end of July. The group is made up of dancers from the Illiana area, including Iroquois County in Illinois and Newton/Benton counties in Indiana.
Dancers include Jada Atwood, Bella Schneider, Rilynn Sterrenberg, Ailani Zavala, Adasyn Kirby, Juliann Newman, Kendall Liefer, Blakely Henneike, Megan Borgers, Morgan Stevens, Priya Kidwell, Gemma Atwood, Autumn Hardwick, Prezley Walters, Elika Hardisty, Aleah Raymer, Hannah Potter, Abby Quick, Baylee Rader, Areli Ramirez, Livia Kollman, Brycea Brown, Rae Stucki, and Taylor Handy.
Owner/instructor Blair Schaumburg said the group left Watseka at 3 a.m. July 30 to head to the competition.
At 10 a.m. July 31 the girls had their first performance. That performance got them a chance to dance again in the afternoon in the final five.
“At the competition, they are in an overall for ‘lines’ which means there are 20-30 performers on the stage,” Schaumburg said. “Groups get divided between small group, large group, and lines! The girls placed final five within their overall of ‘lines.’ It was pretty cool to hear the announcer say during their final awards ceremony that ‘amongst all of their competitions this year they had over 200,000 entries and we were final five in the world!’ Not just in the US, in the world, being this is their World Dance Championship and competitors from all over and overseas dance in it!”
Schaumburg said the dancers worked very hard to get to the competition and then at the competition itself.
“I am so incredibly proud of each and every one of those dancers separately, as well as together as a team. Most of these groups that we were competing against practice several times a week and this summer we met once to practice for this competition. I still think I’m in shock at the whole thing, hearing those girls’ routine announced to compete for Final Five still has me speechless.
"They competed once in the morning and during that award session, five groups are called to dance again and battle it out for 1st - 5th place so the girls ultimately got to dance/compete twice! I always tell them never to hang their heads about what they may or may not have gotten at a competition, that getting the opportunity to compete at a competition like this is an accomplishment of its own beings you have to be hand invited to go!
"All I ask is that they have fun, do their best, and show the audience how much they love to dance. That they did AND they got to come home with the biggest trophy & banner the studio has received to date! I can honestly say that both times they performed the number that day - was the best I’ve seen them do it! They all showed up ready to compete, they had amazing timing, fantastic facials, and were dancing as one. Unfortunately the season is over for this team, but they were able to end it on the highest note possible!"
The group has a wide range of dancers who work well together, she said.
"This group had dancers as young as 6 years old dancing simultaneously with 17 year olds," she said. "With the vast number of dancers and ages amongst them, sometimes it is so hard to pull a dance of this scale off. You’re having 6 year olds who have never seen a competition stage doing the same choreography as our 17yr old ‘veterans’ and doing it well.
"Sometimes people get caught up in enjoying the performance and forget all of the blood, sweat, and tears that go into it so I just want to shine a light on that. Through their hard work and dedication they earned this and they deserved every single second of it, and as their teacher I cannot be more proud of them and all they have accomplished. At the end of the day it’s not the big shiny trophies or the colorful banners we bring back home to display that make my heart beam, it’s watching these dancers, from different towns/schools of all different ages, bond together and create a big happy family. The bond off-stage is just as important as the one they share on-stage! Lifting each other up, creating a positive environment, and instilling confidence in these young girls has always been my priority - and to see them do it to one another is what makes it all worth it. Besides the competition, I watched these dancers create lifelong memories from playing hide & seek until 1am, having pool parties at the hotel, to hanging out in each others rooms and laughing constantly."
Schaumburg said planning has begun already for the next dance season.
"Dancepiration Dance Academy will be offering more classes and opening more nights a week to better accommodate our growing number of students and our community! I am so ecstatic to see what this year holds, it’ll be the start of our 7th year and already so much has been accomplished and happened that I cannot wait to see what else is in store for us! Our new registration information will be posted via our Facebook page," she said.