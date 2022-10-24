High winds contributed to a field fire in rural Newton County on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Brook-Iroquois Township firefighters were dispatched to State Road 16 just east of US 41 for a cornfield on fire. According to a press release from Brook Fire Chief Kyle D. Conrad, windy and dry conditions caused the fire to spread rapidly and into a standing cornfield to the north of the field of origin. The fire spread to county road 800S, which is a mile from the point of origin, and into the Kindig Corn Maze on county road 825S.