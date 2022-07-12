Hannah Vanderwall was crowned Miss Newton County Fair Monday night.
She was one of six contestants in the pageant at the Newton County Pun’kin Vine Fair this year.
First runner-up is Alexxys Standish and second runner-up is Kylie Blann.
Miss Teen Newton County is Addysen Standish. Miss Teen Runner-up is Hailey Hoskins, who was also named Most Photogenic.
Kailyn Kroll was named Miss Congeniality and People’s Choice.
Before the queen pageants, the Little Miss and Mister Pageant was conducted. Averie Shufflebarger was named Little Miss Newton County and Grayson Bretzinger was named Little Mister Newton County. Little Miss Newton County Runner-up went to Joplin Mestrovich. Little Mister Newton County Runner-up went to Bentley Wilson.
Alan Washburn was master of ceremonies. Scott Deno sang “The Star Spangled Banner”.
Miss Newton County 2021 Carly James was on hand to crown the new queen. Also in attendance was Miss Indiana State Fair 2022 Alyssa McKillip.
The Miss Teen contestants included Hannah Dziadon, Hailey Hoskins, Adaline Nelson, Addysen Standish and Makailah Hood.
Queen contestants included Kylie Blann, Alexxys Standish, Kailyn Kroll, Jordan Wirtz, Hannah Vanderwall and Ashanti Snodgrass.
The contestants took part in the professional wear portion of the evening, a fashion show, an evening gown competition, and answered a question they each selected out of a bowl.
Vanderwall said she is excited and ready to represent Newton County.
“I was a little bit surprised,” she said, about hearing her named called. “I had a good feeling. I had a lot of confidence going in to today but I also knew there were a lot of great girls in this competition, so I had no idea whose name was going to be called. As you can see I dropped to the floor because I was just so excited and I’m so ready to represent Newton County.
“As a 4-H kid I’m so excited to be able to showcase and hand out those ribbons to those kids who deserve it for their work throughout the year,” she said.
She has advice for the 4-Hers and their fair week.
“Keep calm. Keep your head on straight. No matter how crazy your animal may get its going to be OK. I’ve been through plenty of crazy times, but it’s going to be awesome.”
Vanderwall will reign over the fair festivities this week. Each of the winners and runners-up receive a number of gifts. The queen has the use of a truck provided by Emerson Sondgerath and Demotte State Bank provides a scholarship, along with many other gifts. The fair runs through July 16.