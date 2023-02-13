A Hammond man is in custody after police report he shot at a Fowler police Feb. 12.
According to information from Benton County Sheriff John Cox, at 5:07 p.m. Feb. 12 Fowler Police Officer Paden Clements initiated a traffic stop of a green four-door vehicle at U.S. 52 and Fifth Street in Fowler.
The driver opened fire with a semi-automatic weapon at Officer Clements through his own vehicle’s rear window, breaking out that window.
Neighbor Officer Clements nor his squad car were struck by the gun fire.
A short pursuit took place before the suspect crashed his car at the intersection of U.S. 52 and E150 S.
A search of the area and a short foot pursuit occurred before the suspect was taken into custody approximately one-quarter mile east of the crash site along U.S. 52.
The weapon used by the suspect was recovered.
The suspect was identified at Kevin S. Varner, 51, of Hammond. Varner was transported to a local hospital in Lafayette by Benton County EMS for minor injuries.
Charges are pending Varner’s release from the hospital. Indiana State Police are investigating this case.
The Fowler Police Department, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Oxford town marshal, Benton County EMS and Benton County EMA assisted.
This case is still under investigation and there is no additional information at this time. Any information will be released by Indiana State Police and/or Benton County Prosecutor’s Office.