State Reps. Doug Gutwein (R-Francesville) and Sharon Negele (R-Attica) invite constituents to weigh in on Indiana’s redistricting process during upcoming public meetings.
“It’s essential Hoosiers are given the opportunity to learn more and express their thoughts about the redistricting process,” Gutwein said. “These upcoming meetings provide another way for the public to get involved, and I encourage them to attend.”
Gutwein said Indiana is required to redraw its districts for the U.S. House of Representatives, the Indiana House of Representatives and Indiana Senate following the nationwide census every 10 years. Before legislators are expected to return to the Statehouse in mid-to-late September to redraw the district boundaries, public meetings will be held in each of Indiana’s nine congressional districts.
“In mid-to-late September, lawmakers are set to begin drawing new district boundaries that will stay in place for the next decade,” Negele said. “This process directly impacts Hoosiers, so it’s important we receive input and these meetings provide a great opportunity to be involved.”
Negele said while Hoosiers can attend any of the nine public meetings in early August, the following are located nearest to Jasper and Newton counties:
· Lafayette | 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 6 at the Ivy Tech campus;
· Valparaiso | 3-5 p.m. CDT Friday, Aug. 6 at the Ivy Tech campus; and
· Indianapolis | 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 in the House Chamber at the Indiana Statehouse.
Campus meeting room information will be updated on the Indiana General Assembly’s website at iga.in.gov as it becomes available. Meetings will be livestreamed and archived at iga.in.gov.
Census data is delayed due to the pandemic, but is expected to arrive on Aug. 16. Members of the public can also draw and submit their own maps for consideration by using an online portal with mapping software, which will be launched in late August.
Gutwein represents House District 16, which includes all of Pulaski County and portions of Fulton, Jasper, Newton and Starke counties.
Negele represents House District 13, which includes all of Benton County, and portions of Fountain, Jasper, Montgomery, Newton, Tippecanoe, Warren and White counties.