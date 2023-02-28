Lawyer holding document and speaking to jury in courtroom

Chris Ryan

Hoosiers who show up for jury selection earn $15 per day. Those chosen to serve earn $40 per day — about $5 dollars hourly for an eight-hour workday. That hasn’t changed since at least 2003. (Getty Images)

 Chris Ryan

Hoosiers haven’t seen a pay increase for jury duty in at least two decades, but that could change — even double — under a bill advancing steadily through the Statehouse.

But corresponding fee increases have sparked debate on how to fund the criminal justice system: as a public service, or through the people using it.

Tags

Trending Food Videos