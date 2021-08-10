GOODLAND —Foster Park in Goodland will be the site of the eighth annual Goodstock — Operating Restoring Hope Music Festival on Saturday, Aug. 14.
A community effort to raise money for the Mary T. Klinker Veterans Resource Center in Lafayette and the Newton and Jasper County Veterans Assistance Fund, the festival will feature four bands this year.
Gates open at Foster Park at 1:30 p.m., CST, with opening ceremonies set for 2:30 p.m. The Dane Clark Band of Anderson, Indiana, will perform at 3 p.m.
Clark has served as John Mellencamp’s drummer since 1996 and tours with his own band.
Other bands scheduled to perform include Blue Sky, an Allman Brothers tribute band from Monticello; American Ride, a Toby Keith tribute band; and The Ultimate McGraw tribute band from Nashville. Tennessee.
The McGraw tribune band features Tim McGraw’s original drummer, Billy “Thunder” Mason.
Guest speakers ranging from veterans to representatives from different veteran organizations will take the stage between band performances. Jim Logsdon, president of the Mary T. Klinker Veteran Resource Center, is among those scheduled to make a presentation.
The festival will also feature food vendors, a beer garden and several veteran service organization booths.
Admission is $20 per person or $30 for those wanting preferred seating. Children ages 10 and under will be admitted free.
A Goodstock Flag Escort Ride will be held prior to the festival. Motorcyclists can register for the event beginning at 7 a.m. at the Goodland Community Center, with kickstands to go up at 9 a.m. The cost is $20 for a single rider and $30 for a couple. The price includes admission to the Goodstock festival.
Stops along the escort ride route include The Hideout, Morocco American Legion, Rensselaer American Legion and Bob and Connie’s Restaurant before returning to Foster Park.
The Goodland Community Center will also be open for a donation breakfast from 7-11 a.m.
The Mary T. Klinker Veterans Resource Center is a non-profit organization founded in 2010. Logsdon, a wounded combat veteran, and Tom Bratcher, a disabled veteran and vice-president of the center, are key figures, with Patty Frist, a Gold Star mom, serving as finance officer.
The resource center’s mission is to provide financial assistance to homeless veterans and veterans in need in the following counties: Newton, Benton, Jasper, White, Tippecanoe, Fountain, Warren and Clinton. It receives funding primarily through fund-raising projects and donations.
If you would like to donate to the organization, contact Logsdon by email at redbird560@wildblue.net or call (765) 423-2691.
The Newton/Jasper County Veterans Assistance Fund, meanwhile, is a fund created by the Jasper Newton Foundation. Money donated to this fund will be made available to veterans in the JasperNewton County area.