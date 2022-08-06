Sounds like Garth Brooks

The Garth Brooks tribute band, No Fences, will return to play at Goodstock on Friday, Aug. 12.

GOODLAND — The Town of Goodland will once again be host to Goodstock: Operating Restoring Hope Music Festival with musical acts on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13.

The event will be held at the historic Foster Park, which is located on U.S. 24 in Goodland. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $40 for preferred seating.

