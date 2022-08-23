A Goodland woman is a winner in the 2022 Indiana Agriculture photo contest.
In the Face of Agriculture Category Olivia Roberts’ “Future John Deere Farmers” entry was one of the selections.
Roberts said she saw posts about the contest on the Indiana State Department of Agriculture social media sites and decided to enter.
“I love sharing my pictures, especially when I get such positive feedback from people, so I thought, why not enter this contest to share with more people?” she said.
This particular photo came about when a family friend wanted Christmas pictures taken of his two sons. Roberts said he wanted them taken wit his John Deere tractors.
“When I got there, he had the tractors set up, with the boys in their John Deere shirts. The dad and I both thought it would be cool with the boys sitting on the front weights of the tractor and that is how this picture came about,” he said
Roberts said she has always loved photography but her interest in it has really picked up in the last five years.
“About two years ago, I got a professional camera and that is when I started taking pictures such as the one that won this contest. I love taking pictures of anything agriculture related, such as machinery in the field, planting, harvesting, and things around the farm. Taking pictures of nature is also a big favorite of mine.”
For this photo she used a Canon t8i camera. “The settings on my camera were actually set to auto because of the changing sunlight,” she said.
Roberts’ photo was one of 10 honored selected in the contest. The winning photographs are displayed in Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch’s Family of Business offices in Indianapolis.
There are four categories in the contest: Agritourism, Conservation, Faces of Agriculture and On the Farm.
According to information from the Department of Agriculture, there were about 400 photos submitted this year.