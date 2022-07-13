The Goodland Grand Prix Festival took place July 7-10.
This was the 20th year of the event, which included not only the races but many other events as well.
The festival opened on July7 its a carnival, a dinner and an activity tent for kids.
Friday also offered many food options as well as the carnival. There was also a golf cart obstacle course, bingo, entertainment from Bill Dillon and Friends and also a street dance.
Saturday opening with practices for the grand prix and heat races, a weed walker pull, water ball competition, the carnival and more food options for everyone. The Chris Worthington Memorial Night Race, a kids Big Wheel race, and there classes of Karts on a Shortened Track were part of the attractions.
Saturday night ended with fireworks and the Mr. Funnyman Band performing by the pond.
Sunday saw more races as the 20th Annual Goodland Grand Prix took place.
More information can be found at goodlandgrandprix.com and results from all races can be found at https://sirakarting.livekarting.com/results/