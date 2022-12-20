Goodland celebrated the Christmas season with a tree lighting and events at the Goodland Community Center Dec. 17.
Trinity Church Goodland Campus was the sponsor of the event.
Dillon Hall, park board member, said this is the 11th year for the event.
In past years the board moved the event to the Goodland Community Center last year and it has gone well.
Goodland Town President Jim Butler spoke as did Pastor Wayne Kriemelmeyer from the Goodland Trinity Church Campus.
Butler thanked everyone for attending. “This is such a wonderful part of the Christmas season,” he said.
“Fair, hope and love, this is the spirit of Christmas. On faith, the wise men traveled to Bethlehem for the birth of our Savior, who gave them hope for the future where people would love one another. This is the story of Christmas.
More from this section
“As I stand here and reflect on the past, I can’t help but feel the spirit of Christmas being lived throughout the entire year. There is no better example of this than the many benefits that have been held to hope those in need.
“I see neighbors working hard to help neighbors, doing things like removing downed trees taking them to medical appointments, and many other things. I see someone risking their life to reduce an animal who ha become stuck in the ice.
“I see people working tirelessly, mostly out of wight, to put on events that make our town an enjoyable place to live for their fellow residents. This is very special. These are the people we are so lucky to all citizens of our town.
“Christmas is curtail one of the traditional times to renew ourselves, and rededicate our lives to faith, hope and love. I am so honored to be part of Goodland, where faith, hope and love are not just words, but the way we live throughout the year. I wish you and your family a Merry Christmas and a happy, health and prosperous new year.”
Kriemelmeyer also spoke about the Christmas story and said that people enjoy many activities during the season.
After the trees were lit, everyone went inside to enjoy kids crafts, cookies, hot cocoa and coffee.