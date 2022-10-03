Birds

Photo by Shari McCollough

A flock of birds in the evening sky.

 Photo by Shari McCollough

October is loud and raucous on the Kankakee Sands prairie. It can also be dark and ominous. In the early morning, you can hear them long before you see them. Off in the distance is a lone tree or perhaps a small cluster of trees. Their branches beginning to tremble. Growing ever louder, a chattering, clambering, and squawking chorus rumbles out into the chilly morning air.

And then it happens… one single black bird lifts off and flies away from the tree, and then another and another and another until there is a mass exodus of more birds taking flight than you could have ever imagined were in that tree. The sky comes alive with red-winged blackbirds, brown headed cowbirds, common grackles, starlings, and the occasional robin.

The Nature Conservancy’s Kankakee Sands is an 8,400-acre prairie and savanna habitat in Northwest Indiana, open every day of the year for public enjoyment. For more information about Kankakee Sands, visit www.nature.org/KankakeeSands or call the office at 219-285-2184.

