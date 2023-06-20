Sharon Harvey mugshot

Sharyn Harvey, Lincoln Township trustee for 23 years, was arrested and charged with fraud and theft.

 Photo courtesy Newton County Sheriff's Office

NEWTON COUNTY — Former Lincoln Township Trustee Sharyn Harvey has been charged with fraud and theft after the new trustee, Steve Holder, filed a report alleging fraudulent use of township funds. Holder took office on Jan. 1, and according to the probable cause affidavit, was reviewing documents received in the transfer of documents and ledger from Harvey.

Harvey was the Lincoln Township trustee for 23 years, taking office on Jan. 1, 1999. Holder reported he discovered a lawnmower purchase for $8,500 during 2016, which looked suspicious. He provided the Newton County Sheriff’s Office a copy of meeting minutes authorizing the purchase of a lawnmower for personal use, which he suspected was “fraudently” created with signatures of board members.

