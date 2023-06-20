NEWTON COUNTY — Former Lincoln Township Trustee Sharyn Harvey has been charged with fraud and theft after the new trustee, Steve Holder, filed a report alleging fraudulent use of township funds. Holder took office on Jan. 1, and according to the probable cause affidavit, was reviewing documents received in the transfer of documents and ledger from Harvey.
Harvey was the Lincoln Township trustee for 23 years, taking office on Jan. 1, 1999. Holder reported he discovered a lawnmower purchase for $8,500 during 2016, which looked suspicious. He provided the Newton County Sheriff’s Office a copy of meeting minutes authorizing the purchase of a lawnmower for personal use, which he suspected was “fraudently” created with signatures of board members.
Detective David Rowe interviewed Harvey on March 16. In the probable cause, he states Harvey admitted she falsified the meeting minutes dated Sept. 16, 2015, copying the signatures from a previous board president, secretary and member and attached them to the fraudulent minutes.
She admitted she used the $8,500 to send overseas to a person that she later realized was scamming her.
According to Rowe, she also admitted to taking 200 stamps purchased by the trustee’s office, keeping 100 stamps for herself and giving 100 of the stamps to an assistant.
The affidavit states, “The defendant knowingly or intentionally altered a document issued by a public servant with a pecuniary loss of at least $750. The defendant knowingly or intentionally exerted unauthorized control over property or another person to wit: public funds ($8,500) and stamps with the intent to deprive the residents of any part of its value or use.“
Charges were filed with the Newton County Superior Court on June 9. Judge Dan Molter issued an arrest warrant that day with a bond set at $20,000 with 10% permitted. A cash bond was entered in the clerk’s office and a bond out sheet filed on June 12. An initial hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4 at 8:30 a.m.
An audit by the State Board of Accounts in 2018 for the time period of Jan. 1, 2014 through Dec. 31, 2017 did not discover the misappropriation of the funds. The audit states, “The procedures we performed did not indicate any instances of noncompliance that warranted comment at this time. Our tests were not designed to identify all instances of noncompliance; therefore, noncompliance may exist that is unidentified.”