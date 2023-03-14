MONTICELLO - Former Jasper County judge and attorney Robert Monfort and his former assistant Teri Hardin entered plea agreements for their roles in the theft of two inheritances. Both faced multiple felony charges from a case that began with a civil suit by the Jasper Newton Foundation when it discovered a will left by Rose Nagel had been changed and probated without the foundation’s knowledge.
In their plea agreements filed on March 9, each agreed to plead guilty to Count III: theft or aiding theft as a Level 5 felony. The rest of the charges will be dismissed at the sentencing. The Level 5 felony carries a possible sentence of one to six years in jail. The advisory sentence is three years. However, in the agreements filed separately, neither Monfort nor Hardin will serve their sentences in a Department of Corrections facility because “restitution has been made.”
In each agreement, it states, “The State will not make a recommendation to the Court regarding sentencing. Notwithstanding, the State may submit evidence to the Court and examine and cross-examine witnesses.” It also states the defendants (Monfort and Hardin) may ask for any sentence each “deems appropriate.”
Sentencing options include community corrections and probation.
Special Judge Salvador Vasquez, a Lake County judge, agreed to take the plea agreements under advisement. He ordered the White County probation Department to conduct a pre-sentence investigation and to file a written report by April 28.
He also ordered the Jasper County Community Corrections Department to evaluate Monfort and Hardin separately for community corrections alternatives and to file a written report by April 28 as well.
Sentencing is ordered for May 5, at 11 a.m. in the Lake Superior Criminal Court.
The foundation’s suit, filed in 2018, alleged Hardin, who was appointed Nagel’s guardian and personal representative over her estate, and Monfort used “undue influence” to change the will giving the bulk of the estate, at over $700,000, to Hardin rather than St. Augustine Catholic School in Rensselaer for scholarships to be administered through the Jasper Newton Foundation.
According to that suit, in 2014, Nagel signed an endowment agreement at the foundation stating she wished a large portion of her estate to be designated as the Robert and Jeannette Nagel Endowment Fund to be used as scholarships for St. Augustine students. She also signed the her will stating the same at that time.
Another case was brought against the pair in a similar situation where Hardin was appointed personal representative in the estate of Anthony Kaczorowski. A disciplinary complaint against Monfort through the Indiana State Supreme Court stated Monfort swore an affidavit that Kaczorowski has no known heirs, “which he knew to be false.”
In April 2020, Monfort faced a disciplinary hearing and in June, he resigned from the Indiana Bar, and he was ineligible to practice law for five years.
Following the disciplinary hearing, an investigation was done by the Indiana State Police at the request of the Indiana Supreme Court. In the probable cause affidavits from the investigation, it states, “Both opportunity and motive are present.”
Both Monfort and Hardin faced the same criminal charges: corrupt business influence, three counts of theft with value of property greater than $50,000, nine counts of theft where value of property is between $750 and $50,000, forgery with intent to defraud, obstruction of justice — defendant knowingly or intentionally in a legal proceeding alters, damages, or removes any record, document, or thing, with intent to prevent it from being produced or used as evidence in any legal proceeding or administrative or criminal investigation and, two counts of perjury where defendant makes a false, material statement under oath or affirmation, knowing the statement to be false or not believing it to be true; all of which are felonies, and one count of deception as a misdemeanor.
Through their plea agreements, they will only face sentencing on one of the counts of theft with a property value greater than $50,000 with the rest of the remaining 15 charges being dismissed.