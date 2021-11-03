MOROCCO — A new fishing dock at Willow Slough Fish and Wildlife Area in Morocco has been named in honor of World War II veteran Ed Camblin.
Camblin, 101, has fished the Slough since it was first dug in the early 1950s, but he fished in neighboring ditches and streams such as Beaver Creek long before the Slough was created.
Family and friends were in attendance at a renaming ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Immediately afterward, they feasted on fried wild turkey, hen of the woods mushrooms, and most certainly, bluegills and red-eared sunfish caught at Camblin’s beloved J.C. Murphey Lake.