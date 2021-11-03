Camblin on hand for ceremony

Courtesy Photo

Pictured from left to right are Aaron Bryant, Jonathan Jenkins, “Fly Rod Jimmy” Manes, Yung Lone, Bob Stone, Ed Camblin, Tim “Bubba” Johnson, Bill Ackors and Mike Schoof, area manager at Willow Slough.

 Courtesy Photo

MOROCCO — A new fishing dock at Willow Slough Fish and Wildlife Area in Morocco has been named in honor of World War II veteran Ed Camblin.

Camblin, 101, has fished the Slough since it was first dug in the early 1950s, but he fished in neighboring ditches and streams such as Beaver Creek long before the Slough was created.

Family and friends were in attendance at a renaming ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Immediately afterward, they feasted on fried wild turkey, hen of the woods mushrooms, and most certainly, bluegills and red-eared sunfish caught at Camblin’s beloved J.C. Murphey Lake.

Tags

Trending Food Videos