A fire at the Cascades Moulded Pulp plant at 3126 E 500S, Brook, alerted Brook-Iroquois Township and Morocco-Beaver Township firefighters at 1:34 a.mm on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

According to a press release, employees discovered a pallet of finished egg cartons on fire and notified authorities, and quickly evacuated the building. Upon arrival of the first fire units, smoke was visible coming from the facility and additional engine companies were requested from Rensselaer, Kentland, and Goodland fire departments.

