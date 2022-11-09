A fire at the Cascades Moulded Pulp plant at 3126 E 500S, Brook, alerted Brook-Iroquois Township and Morocco-Beaver Township firefighters at 1:34 a.mm on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
According to a press release, employees discovered a pallet of finished egg cartons on fire and notified authorities, and quickly evacuated the building. Upon arrival of the first fire units, smoke was visible coming from the facility and additional engine companies were requested from Rensselaer, Kentland, and Goodland fire departments.
The fire was located deep into the warehouse of the smoke-filled facility and was surrounded by stacks of other pallets of product, making locating and extinguishing the fire difficult.
A sprinkler head almost directly over the fire kept the fire from spreading while firefighters moved pallets to gain access to the fire.
Twelve Brook firefighters were assisted by 20 additional firefighters from the mutual aid departments and were on the scene almost six hours. Also assisting was Newton County EMS and Newton County Sheriff’s Department. All employees were safely evacuated and there were no firefighter injuries reported. No structural damage was evident but there was smoke and water damage as a result of the fire.