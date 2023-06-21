Remington, Indiana, June 19, 2023 – EDP Renewables SA (EDPR), through its fully owned subsidiary EDP Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA), and Northern Indiana Public Service Company, LLC (NIPSCO), a subsidiary of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI), have signed a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for the 198-megawatt (MW) Carpenter Wind Farm in Jasper County, Indiana. This PPA is included in the announcement EDPR issued on April 17, 2023, according to information provided by the companies.

