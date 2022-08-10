Cycling

This group from Danville, Illinois recently took part in the cycling event for Newton County. Left to right are Euraclido Caballero, Alexis Simmons, Sean Deneau, Brian Zorns and Tom Barnes.

Families, cyclists, and outdoor enthusiasts enjoyed Newton County’s annual cycling event August 6 at Willow Slough. The Newton Park Board organized the event which travelled through Willow Slough, the Kankakee Sands Nature Conservancy and the town of Morocco.

“The Park Board’s five-year plan highlights cycling as an asset for the area. The board hopes this event will draw more attention to preferred cycling routes. We extended the trip into the town of Morocco this year and went past some of their beautiful parks,” said Sara DeYoung, Park Board event coordinator.

