Families, cyclists, and outdoor enthusiasts enjoyed Newton County’s annual cycling event August 6 at Willow Slough. The Newton Park Board organized the event which travelled through Willow Slough, the Kankakee Sands Nature Conservancy and the town of Morocco.
“The Park Board’s five-year plan highlights cycling as an asset for the area. The board hopes this event will draw more attention to preferred cycling routes. We extended the trip into the town of Morocco this year and went past some of their beautiful parks,” said Sara DeYoung, Park Board event coordinator.
“We spoke with town board member Bob Gonczy about how to guide participants through town and plan on including the town and Westfield Park, the township park, in our permanent route signage.
DeYoung added that permanent signs will be placed in town and the township park.
The event was not a race but a ride that can be done with a group of friends, family members, or by a cycling club. The 24 mile route took participants about 2 hours to complete.
“We have learned that rural roads are often preferred for cyclists because of the lack of traffic and scenic countryside. The Park Board wants to leverage Newton County’s current assets to create more and better recreational opportunities for locals and tourists.”
Park Board president, Gus Nyberg, said the event was a great opportunity to collaborate with other organizations and highlight the county’s rural spaces.
“Newton County has a lot to offer and enjoy in these rural spaces. We also have a paddling event on the Kankakee River coming up at the end of August in coordination with the Northwest Indiana Paddlers that will be a great way to learn more about the Kankakee and the greater area.”
Nyberg said more information about the paddling event, called the Everglades of the North Paddle, could be found on the Park Board’s Facebook page.
He added that volunteers like the Amateur Radio Operators, made running the event much safer and smoother.
“We really appreciate their assistance; it makes participants feel much more comfortable knowing their area people to guide them.”
To learn more about Newton County Park Board’s cycling events and cycling routes, follow them on Facebook and check out their website, newtoncountyparkboard.com. The Newton County Park Board meets the second Wednesday of every month at 7 pm at Willow Slough. The public is encouraged to attend.