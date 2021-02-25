NEWTON COUNTY — An initiated traffic stop led to a 40-minute police pursuit on US 41 and Newton County roads and into Jasper County before the driver surrendered.
According to police reports, Corporal Wallace and Probationary Officer Pluimer (just a day before her official swearing-in) initiated a traffic stop on a silver Cadillac on US 41 southbound bear CR 700 S for a moving violation.
The vehicle failed to stop and increased its speed. At the end of the 40-minute pursuit, assisting agencies had stop sticks set up for deployment on Jasper County’s 1000W near SR 114. The suspect surrendered before hitting the stop sticks.
The driver and the sole occupant of the vehicle, Willie P. Mance, 35, of Cook County, IL, was taken into custody and transported to the Newton County Jail. He is being held on probable cause for resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, and he also had a confirmed Department of Correction warrant. The final charges will be at the determination of the Newton County Prosecutor.
Assisting agencies included, Kentland Police, Morocco Police, Indiana State Police, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Rensselaer Police, Remington Police, and the Newton County Drug Task Force.