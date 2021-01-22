RENSSELAER — The death of a man in Rensselaer led police to the arrest of a Thayer man, who is believed to have sold narcotics to the deceased.
An arrest warrant was issued for Brent Prosise, 24, of Thayer on Friday, Jan. 22. He was located in a rural DeMotte area and taken into custody Friday morning.
He was booked into the Jasper County Jail on charges of murder and dealing a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony.
According to the Rensselaer Police Department, the investigation began in August of 2020 after a 22-year-old man was found dead in his residence in Rensselaer.
During RPD’s investigation with the Jasper County Coroner, it was determined that an overdose of various substances including Fentanyl was the cause of death.
It was learned after a review of cell phone records and a series of interviews with witnesses that Prosise had solid narcotics to the deceased the night before the body was found.
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.