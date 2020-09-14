Sept. 5
Stepheny Lee Quentin, 19 of Lafayette, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for reckless driving (Class C Misd.), and operator never licensed (Class C Misd.).
Sept. 9
Elijah Robert Bogan, 24 of Greenwood, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear — driving while suspended (Class A Misd.).
Keith Allen Fawley, 41 of Lake Village, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operating while intoxicated (Class C. Misd.)
Sept. 13
Jairo Munoz, 23 of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more (Class B. Misd.), and operator never licensed (Class B Misd.).
Sept. 14
Kyra Lee Allis, 32 of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Drug Task Force for dealing in meth (Level 3 Felony), maintaining a common nuisance (Level 6 Felony), possession of meth at least 5 grams but not more than 10 grams (Level 6 Felony), driving while suspended with a prior (Class A Misd.), trafficking with an inmate — controlled substance, deadly weapon or cell phone (Class C Misd.).
Ronald Michael Spizzirri, 30 of Brook, was arrested by the Newton County Drug Task Force for possession of meth at least 5 grams but not more than 10 grams (Level 6 Felony), and visiting a common nuisance (Class A Misd.).