Jan. 4, 2021
John Frank Petrassi, 44, of Cedar Lake, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended with a prior (Class A Misd.)
Jan. 7
Desarae Nichole Leohr, 30, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for theft of a firearm (Level 6 Felony), possession of meth — at least 5 grams but less than 10 grams (Level 6 Felony), possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Class B Misd.), criminal mischief — less than $750 (Class B Misd.), and possession of paraphernalia (Class C Misd.).
Jeffrey Dwight Pittman, 55, of Sheldon, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operating while intoxicated (Class A Misd.).