Sept. 21

Edelia Artega, 52 of Lafayette, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for failure to appear (Class C Misd.).

Sept. 22

Jennifer Renee Krieter, 29 of Brook, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for reckless driving (Class C Misd.), and driving while suspended with a prior (Class A Misd.).

Sept. 23

Keegan Wayne McPeters, 31 of Lake Village, was arrested by the Newton County Drug Task Force for possession of meth at least 5 grams but les than 10 grams (Level 5 Felony), and possession of paraphernalia (Class A Misd.).

Sept. 24

Daniel Thomas O’Brien, 27 of Portage, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for failure to appear.

Renee Lynn Emery, 43 of Kentland, was arrested by Kentland Police for invasion of privacy (Class A Misd.).

Sept. 25

Cheyenne Autumn Melton, 23 of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for two counts of trafficking with an inmate (Class A Misd.)

Christopher Channing Mathis, 28 of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for conspiracy to commit dealing in a substance represented to be a controlled substance (Level 6 Felony), and dealing in a substance represented to be a controlled substance (Level 6 Felony).

Sept. 27

Adam Richard Schwanke, 35 of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for failure to comply with a court order.

Sept. 28

Apolinar Solis Jr., 21 of Hoopeston, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for batter on aa police officer (Level 6 Felony), Resisting law enforcement (Class A Misd.), and Disorderly conduct (Class B Misd.).

