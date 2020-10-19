Oct. 5
Mary Nicole Collins, 23 of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for visiting a common nuisance (Class B Misd.), and possession of paraphernalia (Class C Misd.).
Antonio Robert Joseph O’Neill, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for Maintaining a common nuisance (Level 6 Felony), possession of meth at least 5 grams but less than 10 grams (Level 6 Felony), possession of marijuana/has oil/hashish or salvia (Class B Misd.), and possession of paraphernalia (Class C Misd.).
Shay Leah Lloyd, 33 of Winamac, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tonya Kay Wiggins, 68 of Lake Village, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for disorderly conduct (Class B Misd.).
Michele Renee Carter, 46 of Lake Village, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for disorderly conduct (Class B Misd.), and aggravated battery (Level 3 Felony).
Oct. 6
Renee Lynn Emery, 43 of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for unlawful possession of a syringe (Level 6 Felony), theft — less than $750 (Level 6 Felony), possession of a DEA Schedule II (Class A Misd.), and possession of DEA Schedule V (Class A Misd.).
Oct. 7
Toure Gosha Wright, 26 of Calumet City, IL, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for dealing Schedule I, II, II controlled substance (Level 6 Felony), maintaining a common nuisance (Level 6 Felony), dealing in marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Class A Misd.), possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Class B Misd), possession of schedule I, II, II or IV controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia (Class C Misd.).
Christal Tekirah O’Neal, 21 of Calumet City, IL, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for possession of marijuana/hash olil/hashish or salvia (Class B Misd.), and visiting a common nuisance (Class B Misd.).
Oct. 9
John Saw Ba Htoo, 47 of Carol Stream, IL, was arrested by Indiana State Police for operating a vehicle with a BAC of .08 or more (Class C Misd.), and reckless driving (Class C Misd.).
Oct. 10
William Ocotl Orduno, 19 of East Chicago, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for reckless driving (Class C Misd.)
Oct. 11
Fermin Bello Garcia, 47 of Chicago, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for reckless driving (Class C Misd.).
Oct. 15
Orion Dale Charlesworth, 19 of Goodland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on warrants for failure to appear.
Oct. 17
Andraias Marqul Marshall Curry, 23 of Fortt Wayne, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended with a prior (Class A Misd.), and reckless driving (Class C Misd.).