Oct. 19
Joanna Bernadette Lamping, 44 of Lowell, was arresting by the Newton County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more. (Class A Misd.).
Oct. 20
Jemar Kiwanna Blasingame, 22 of East Chicago, was arresting by the Newton County Sheriff's Department for reckless driving (Class C Misd.), and operator never licensed (Class C Misd.).
Oct. 23
Samantha Nicole Kidd-Erway, 28 of Rensselaer, was arresting by the Newton County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for failure to appear to lawful detention (Level 6 Felony).
Oct. 24
Christopher Robert Evers, 46 of Orland Park, IL, was arresting by the Newton County Sheriff's Department for operating while intoxicated with a refusal (Class C Misd.).
Travis Ryan Jones, 32 of Goodland, was arresting by the Newton County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for auto theft (Level 6 Felony), and theft - less than $750 (Class A Misd.).
Oct. 26
Matthew Delton Smith, 49 of DeMotte, was arresting by the Newton County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for failure to appear - habitual traffic offender/resisting/OWI/leaving a scene of an accident (Level 6 Felony).