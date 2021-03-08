March 2, 2021
Todd Alan Hulpa, 52, of Goodland, Ind., was arrested by Goodland Police for driving while suspended with a prior (Class A Misd.).
March 3
Antonio Francesco Vena, 55, of DeMotte, Ind., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for auto theft (Level 6 Felony).
Jason Jeffery Rossiter, 38, of Lake Village, Ind., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a felony warrant for receiving stolen property (Level 6 Felony).
March 5
Robby Lee Gipson, 57, of Kentland, Ind., was arrested by Kentland Police for sex offender registry offense (Level 6 Felony), and failure to register as a sex offender with a prior (Level 5 Felony).
March 6
Shaderal Raynard Shaw, 22, of Lynwood, Ill., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for possession of a firearm by serious violent felon (Level 4 Felony), and possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Class B Misd.).
March 7
Jessie Frank Stapleton, 50, of Dolton, Ill., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operating while intoxicated - refusal (Class B Misd.), and possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Class B Misd.).