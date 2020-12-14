Dec. 11
Stella Jean Bijak, 37 of DeMotte, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for possession of meth (Level 6 Felony), dealing in meth — at least 10 grams (Level 2 Felony), and corrupt business influence (Level 5 Felony).
Andre Tyrone Gaston, 49 of Chicago, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear on the original charge of dealing a schedule I controlled substance, possession of a narcotic drug (Level 2 Felony).
Estela Ambris-Fonseca, 36 of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear on original charges of possession of meth (Level 6 Felony), possession of paraphernalia (Class C Misd.), operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license (Class C Mid.), and dealing in meth (Level 5 Felony).
Dec. 13
Michael Joshua Hobson, 34 of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operating while intoxicated (Class C Misd.).
Michael Sean Koppenhoefer, 39 of Ottawa, IL, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for unlawful possession of a syringe (Level 6 Felony), and possession of paraphernalia (Class C Misd.).