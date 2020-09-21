NC Arrests

Sept. 16

Carlton D. Sole, 27 of Lynwood, IL was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department for possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Class B Misd.), Reckless driving (Class C Misd.), and operating a vehicle with a BAC of .08 or more.

Sept. 17

Richard Eugene Webber, 33 of Brook, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department on two warrants for failure to appear (Level 5 Felong and Class B Misd.).

Sept. 18

Kurtis Shane Anderson, 42 of Goodland, was arrested by Goodland Police for disorderly conduct (Class B Misd.).

Sept. 19

Tejera Owens, 29 of Maywood, IL was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department for operating while intoxicated (Class C Misd.), and possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Class B Misd.).

Johnathan Rodriguez Torres, 24 of El Paso, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department for operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more.

