Sept. 16
Carlton D. Sole, 27 of Lynwood, IL was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department for possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Class B Misd.), Reckless driving (Class C Misd.), and operating a vehicle with a BAC of .08 or more.
Sept. 17
Richard Eugene Webber, 33 of Brook, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department on two warrants for failure to appear (Level 5 Felong and Class B Misd.).
Sept. 18
Kurtis Shane Anderson, 42 of Goodland, was arrested by Goodland Police for disorderly conduct (Class B Misd.).
Sept. 19
Tejera Owens, 29 of Maywood, IL was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department for operating while intoxicated (Class C Misd.), and possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Class B Misd.).
Johnathan Rodriguez Torres, 24 of El Paso, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department for operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more.