Jan. 11, 2021
Jessie Sue Brown, 30, of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department on a bond revocation.
Agiaunna Brishelle Barkley, 25, of Danville, IL was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for reckless driving (Class C Misd.).
Jan. 14
Allen Jager, 42, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Joshua David Sweet, 32, of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department for possession of meth - at least 5 grams but less than 10 grams (Level 5 Felony), dealing in meth (Level 5 Felony), and possession of paraphernalia (Class A Misd.).
Jan. 15
Francisco Caraballo, 48, of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department for operator never licensed (Class A Misd.).