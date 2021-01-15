NC Arrests

Jan. 11, 2021

Jessie Sue Brown, 30, of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department on a bond revocation.

Agiaunna Brishelle Barkley, 25, of Danville, IL was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for reckless driving (Class C Misd.).

Jan. 14

Allen Jager, 42, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for invasion of privacy.

Joshua David Sweet, 32, of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department for possession of meth - at least 5 grams but less than 10 grams (Level 5 Felony), dealing in meth (Level 5 Felony), and possession of paraphernalia (Class A Misd.).

Jan. 15

Francisco Caraballo, 48, of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department for operator never licensed (Class A Misd.).

