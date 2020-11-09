Nov. 3, 2020
JASON LEE RICH, 26 OF Sumava Resorts was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT, (Class A Misd.), and DISORDERLY CONDUCT, (Class B Misd.).
JACK THOMAS LOAR, 29, of Rensselaer, IN was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for PROBATION VIOLATION.
Nov. 4
MARCOS SAAVEDRA, 43 of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for OPERATOR NEVER LICENSED, (Class C Misd.), LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (Class B Misd.), and OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED – REUFSAL (Class A Misd.)
Nov. 5
AARON LEE STATLER, 36 of Lake Village, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for RECKLESS DRIVING (Class C Misd.), and OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED – REFUSAL (Class A Misd).
Nov. 6
PATRIC JOSEPH RENK, 51 of Huntington, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for WARRANT –INVASION OF PRIVACY (Class A Misd.)
AARON HUYNH, 19 of Chicago, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for RECKLESS DRIVING, (Class C Misd.).
DANIEL MICHAEL LAMBERT, 51 of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for WARRANT- FTA WHILE SUSPENDED W/ PRIOR (Class A Misd.).