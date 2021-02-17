Feb. 10, 2021
Kirstin Renee Pasierb, 30, of Morocco, Indiana, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for obstruction of justice (Level 6 Felony), and possession of a firearm by a felon (Level 4 Felony).
Robert Eric Mofield, 40, of Lake Village, Indiana, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for failure to appear.
Feb. 12
David Zachary Williams, 29, of Fowler, Indiana, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of auto theft (Level 6 Felony).
Feb. 14
Joanna Alane Peck, 51, of Brook, Indiana, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for intimidation (Class A Misdemeanor).