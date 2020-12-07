Nov. 24, 2020
Dallas Ray Bigbie, 37 of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for violation of probation of an original charge of theft (Level 6 Felony).
Nov. 26
Chandler Quenton Ferguson, 22 of Lafayette, was arrested by Indiana State Police for driving while suspended (Class A Misd.).
Nov. 28
Michael Anthony Cornejo, 30 of DeMotte, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more (Class B Misd.), possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Class A Misd.), and possession of paraphernalia (Class A Misd.).
Nov. 29
Jose Medina Vasquez, 47 of St. Anne, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operating while intoxicated — refusal (Class C Misd.).
Dec. 2
Alisha Marie Jager, 24 of DeMotte, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for violation of probation (Level 6 Felony).
Stephen Adam Blaney, 27 of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.15 or more.
Charles Darwin Brewster, 60 of Hoopeston, IL, was arrested by Kentland Police for dealing in meth — at least 10 grams (Level 2 Felony), and possession of meth — at least 28 grams (Level 3 Felony).
Brenda Colunga, 45 of Hoopeston, IL, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Class B Misd.).
Dec. 4
Tiffany Marie McPeters, 31 of Medaryville, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on warrants for failure to return to lawful detention (Level 6 Felony).