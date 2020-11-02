Oct. 26
LYLE WILLIAM VINSON, 45 of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT FTA-THEFT (Level 6 Felony).
KEVIN KOBE SMALL, 18 of Gary, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for OPERATOR NEVER LICENSED (Class C Misd.) and CARRYING HANDGUN WITHOUT PERMIT (Class A Misd.).
JOSHUA CURTIS RICH, 20 of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT-DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED, RECKLESS DRIVING (Class A Misd.).
Oct. 27
SHAUN FRITZ CASTANEDA, 36 of Napoleon, OH, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT – VOP ORIGINAL CHARGE DOMESTIC BATTERY (Class A Misd.).
Oct. 31
JAMIE NICOLE VINSON, 43 of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT – FAILURE TO APPEAR (Level 6 Felony).
Nov. 1
TAWANA CHANTA ALEXANDER, 31 was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT (CLASS B Misd.), RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT (Class A Misd.), PUBLIC INTOXICATION (Class B Misd.), and NEGLECT OF A DEPENDENT (Level 6 Felony).
ERICK DESHAWN BANKS, 27, of East Chicago, IL, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for RECKLESS DRIVING (Class C Misd.) and RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT – USES VEHICLE OR DRAWS OR USES DEADLY WEAPON (Level 6 Felony).
TRAVIS RYAN JONES, 32 of Goodland, was arrested by the Goodland Police Dept. for STRANGULATION (Level 6 Felony), RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT (Class A Misd.), and DOMESTIC BATTERY (Class A Misd.).