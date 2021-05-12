May 3, 2021
Daniel Allen Van-Doren, 32, of Monticello, Ind., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for failure to appear (Class C Misd.).
May 4
Amanda Faye Ledger, 31, of DeMotte, Ind., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia (Class A Misd.).
May 8
Sergio Miranda, 24, of Rensselaer, Ind., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operating while intoxicated (Class A Misd.).
Jack Edward Hurd, 63, of Goodland, Ind., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy (Class A Misd.).
May 9
Brandon Joel Maldonado Wheatley, 28, of Bollingbrook, Ill., was arrested by Indiana State Police for operating a vehicle with a BAC of .08 or more.