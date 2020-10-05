Sept. 28
Chad Allen Hall, 35 of Hammond, was arrested by the Newton County Drug Task Force for unlawful possession of a syringe (Level 6 Felony), possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Class B Misd.), and possession of paraphernalia (Class C Misd.).
Sept. 29
Michael Robinson, 47 of Chicago, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operator never licensed (Class C Misd.), and possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Class B Misd.).
Sept. 30
Keith William Spencer, 52 of Grovertown, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for failure to appear.
Oct. 1
Brandon Lee Dickson, 31 of Monticello, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug (Level 6 Felony).
Oct. 2
Evan Jimell Gates, 40 of Chicago, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operating while intoxicated (refusal) with a prior (Level 6 Felony).
Oct. 3
Donald Cardale Bacon, 24 of Cadiz, KY, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for maintaining a common nuisance (Level 6 Felony).
Anthony Maurice Bell, 36 of Wausau, WI, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug (Level 5 Felony), possession of cocaine or Schedule I or II narcotic drug (Level 6 Felony), possession of paraphernalia (Class A Misd.), and false identity statement (Class A Misd.).
Treyvon Quinshaw Ashley, 24 of Rockford, IL, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy (Class A Misd.).
Maria Margarita Ortega, 55 of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operator never licensed (Class C Misd.).
James David Jackson, 42 of St. Anne, IL, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Class B Misd.).
Justin Bernard Walkup was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage (Class C Misd.).
Andres Sanchez, 29 of Goodland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for failure to appear.
Oct. 4
Tarran Dionta Lackey, 18 of Chicago Heights, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Class B Misd.), reckless driving (Class C Misd.), and dealing in marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Class A Misd.).