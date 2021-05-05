April 26, 2021
Ivory Owen Lockett, 40, of Lafayette, Ind., was arrested by Indiana State Police for being a habitual traffic violator (Level 6 Felony).
April 27
Timothy Michael Vanderborg, 33, of Morocco, Ind., for battery (Level 6 Felony), and criminal trespass (Class A Misd.).
Salmon Joshua Sullivan, 22, of Pembroke Township, Ill., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement - uses vehicle or draws or uses deadly weapon (Level 6 Felony), and reckless driving (Class C Misd.).
Jack Edward Hurd was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy (level 6 Felony).
April 29
Nikolias Andrew Bohn, 21 of Griffith, Ind., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for failure to appear (Class A Misd.).
April 30
Anton Romulus, 61, of Redford Township, Mich., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for disorderly conduct (Class A Misd.).
Brittany Nicole Gordon, 36, of East Chicago, Ind., was arrested by Indiana State Police on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of a narcotics drug.
May 1
Gavin John Anderson, 20, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for possession of aSchedule I, II, II or IV controlled substance (Level 6 Felony), and dealing Scheduled I, II, III controlled substance (Level 6 Felony).
Kevin Marie Washington, 31, of Danville, Ill. was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for failure to appear (Class C Misd.).
Daniel Allen Shields, 29, of Peoria, Ill., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for unlawful possession of a syringe (Level 6 Felony).