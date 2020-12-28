Dec. 21, 2020
Shawna Nannette Green, 43 of Rockwold, TN, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on warrants for Failure to appear — burglary (Level 4 Felony), and two counts of failure to appear — theft (Level 6 Felony and Class A Misd.).
Dec. 22
Christopher Robert Changose, 36 of Goodland, was arrested by Kentland Police for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 year sold (Level 6 Felony).
Dec. 24
Keith Evertt Hall, 37 of Goodland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for strangulation (Level 6 Felony), domestic battery (Class A misd.), and criminal mischief — less than $750 (Class B Misd.).