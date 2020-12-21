Dec. 14, 2020
Arthur Raymond Burchett, 41 of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on warrants for failure to appear — disorderly conduct (Class B Misd.), and failure to appear — on rule to show cause hearing (Class A Misd.).
Mark Anthony Toney, 22 of Hammond, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for failure to appear (Class A Misd.).
Dec. 15
Stella Jean Bijak, 37 of DeMotte, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for criminal trespass (Class A Misd.), and disorderly conduct (Class B Mid.).
Dec. 17
Justin Maurice Poole, 28 of Mableton, GA was arrested by Indiana State Police for possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia with a prior conviction (Class B Misd.), carrying a handgun without permit (Class A Misd.), and dealing in marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Class A Misd.).
Amber Elizabeth Watson, 33 of Richmond, IN was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on two counts of nonsupport of a dependent child (Level 6 and Level 5 Felony), and failure to appear.
Dec. 19
Randle Scott Conley, 54 of Brook, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for burglary (Level 5 Felony), theft — less than $750 (Class A Misd.), criminal trespass (Class A Misd.), possession of meth — at least 5 grams but less than 10 grams (Level 5 Felony), and possession of paraphernalia (Class C Misd.).
William Raymond Tesky, 22 of Terre Haute, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for violation of home detention — dealing in meth — amount more than 10 grams (Level 2 Felony).
Dave Phillip Smart, 76, of Kentland was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operating while intoxicated (Class C Misd.).