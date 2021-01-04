Dec. 28, 2020
Corey Lee Cotner, 32, of Medaryville, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for possession of meth — at least 5 grams but less than 10 grams (Level 5 Felony), possession of Schedule I, II, III, or IV controlled substance (Class A Misd.), possession of paraphernalia (Class A Misd.), and possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Class B Misd.).
Dec. 31
Leonard Francis Getz, 21 of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended with a prior (Class A Misd.).
Jan. 1, 2021
Joseph Lawrence Bailey, 38 of Goodland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for intimidation — deadly weapon (Level 5 Felony).